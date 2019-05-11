Flux Power (FLUX) Releases Earnings Results

Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

