FLO (FLO) Price Reaches $0.0819 on Major Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $12.36 million and approximately $197,003.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0819 or 0.00001142 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000287 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000279 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 150,946,117 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.