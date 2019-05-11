Fitbit Inc (FIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of Fitbit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

In other news, EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $186,975. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,805,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,805,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,696,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after purchasing an additional 972,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,117,000 after purchasing an additional 79,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Fitbit by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,573,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. 6,166,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,159. Fitbit has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Fitbit’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fitbit will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

