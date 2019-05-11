Fitbit Inc (FIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.08.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of Fitbit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.
In other news, EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $186,975. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:FIT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. 6,166,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,159. Fitbit has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.62.
Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Fitbit’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fitbit will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Fitbit Company Profile
Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.
