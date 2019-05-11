First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $227.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.56.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $18.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 41,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 520,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 17.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 73,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 153,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

