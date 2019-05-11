FireEye Inc (FEYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.14 Million

Analysts expect FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) to announce sales of $214.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.02 million. FireEye reported sales of $202.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year sales of $884.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $876.00 million to $889.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $946.17 million, with estimates ranging from $927.00 million to $958.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information security company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $210.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FEYE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.45.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 50,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $847,146.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,492,289.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 55,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $932,000.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 501,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,255 shares of company stock worth $3,479,941 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FireEye stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.60. 2,124,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,187. FireEye has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

