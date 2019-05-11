Financial Review: Cardtronics (CATM) vs. GrubHub (GRUB)

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) and GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Cardtronics has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrubHub has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cardtronics and GrubHub, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 GrubHub 1 7 13 1 2.64

Cardtronics currently has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.24%. GrubHub has a consensus target price of $116.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.92%. Given GrubHub’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GrubHub is more favorable than Cardtronics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardtronics and GrubHub’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics $1.35 billion 1.21 $3.68 million $1.88 18.62 GrubHub $1.01 billion 6.02 $78.48 million $1.23 54.15

GrubHub has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardtronics. Cardtronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrubHub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cardtronics and GrubHub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics 0.81% 20.70% 4.51% GrubHub 4.97% 6.18% 4.53%

Summary

GrubHub beats Cardtronics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company provides processing services for issuers of debit cards; and owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of December 31, 2018, it provided services to approximately 227,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 440,000 menus from restaurants in 50 U.S. states; Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive Web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website and mobile application design and hosting services for restaurants, as well as technology and fulfillment services, including order transmission and customer relationship management tools. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to Grubhub Inc. in February 2014. Grubhub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

