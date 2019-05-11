Financial Contrast: Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) vs. Recon Technology (RCON)

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) and Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Oilfield Services has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recon Technology has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Liberty Oilfield Services and Recon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Oilfield Services 5.50% 16.42% 11.04% Recon Technology N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Liberty Oilfield Services pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Recon Technology does not pay a dividend. Liberty Oilfield Services pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Oilfield Services and Recon Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Oilfield Services 0 4 7 0 2.64 Recon Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus target price of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 49.90%. Recon Technology has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.90%. Given Recon Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Recon Technology is more favorable than Liberty Oilfield Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Recon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Liberty Oilfield Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Recon Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Oilfield Services and Recon Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Oilfield Services $2.16 billion 0.81 $135.05 million $1.81 8.57 Recon Technology $12.80 million 0.85 -$6.65 million N/A N/A

Liberty Oilfield Services has higher revenue and earnings than Recon Technology.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production enhancing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, the company offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. Additionally, the company offers oilfield waste water treatment solutions and related chemicals; and oily sludge disposal solutions. Recon Technology, Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

