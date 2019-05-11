Financial Architects Inc Has $164,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,810.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $80.98 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $81.31.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.
