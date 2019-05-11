Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,810.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $80.98 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $81.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Financial Architects Inc Has $164,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/financial-architects-inc-has-164000-holdings-in-vanguard-total-bond-market-etf-bnd.html.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.