Ferrari (RACE) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $148.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RACE. ValuEngine upgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ferrari from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $112.29 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.26.

Shares of RACE traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $141.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.27. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $93.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Ferrari had a return on equity of 53.74% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.1677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $0.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. SkyTop Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,330 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ferrari by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 34.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

