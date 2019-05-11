Ferguson (FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,130 ($80.10) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FERG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ferguson from GBX 6,300 ($82.32) to GBX 5,200 ($67.95) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($65.99) price target (down previously from GBX 5,200 ($67.95)) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Ferguson to an add rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 5,980 ($78.14) to GBX 5,430 ($70.95) in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,965.15 ($77.95).

Shares of FERG stock opened at GBX 5,514 ($72.05) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

