Fantom (FTM) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.66 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Fantom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and DDEX. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $16.66 million and $3.11 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00311538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001469 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00872597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00142970 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00001003 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DDEX, Bgogo, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

