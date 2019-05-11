Exxon Mobil Co. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Fernandez now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

NYSE:XOM opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 93.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

