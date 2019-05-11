Everest Re Group (RE) Given New $250.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $236.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $247.89.

NYSE:RE opened at $248.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $201.09 and a 1 year high of $249.55.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.91 by $1.00. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Singer sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total transaction of $201,321.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

