Euronext NV (ENX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronext NV (EPA:ENX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €59.50 ($69.19).

ENX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of ENX opened at €60.05 ($69.83) on Friday. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of €39.37 ($45.78) and a fifty-two week high of €61.35 ($71.34).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

