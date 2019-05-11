ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMU) Stake Decreased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital reduced its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU) by 45.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter.

AMU stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $18.79.

