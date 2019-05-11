Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading 13% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $16.39 million and $1.54 million worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, EXX, Cryptopia and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.79 or 0.02823999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00089496 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 203,613,321 coins and its circulating supply is 161,583,908 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

