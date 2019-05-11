ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 5,093 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 807.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $194.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $1,006,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $4,343,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Home Depot from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/etf-managers-group-llc-buys-5093-shares-of-home-depot-inc-hd.html.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.