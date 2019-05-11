Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 11th (XELA, XENE, XPL, XPO, XRAY, YAHOY, YAMHF, YMAB, YY, ZAGG)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, May 11th:

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DENTSPLY ended the first quarter on a solid note, with earnings and revenues beating estimates. The company gained from the core Technology & Equipment unit, which witnessed a year-over-year upside in the quarter. Sales in the United States also grew year over year. A series of product launches in the first quarter buoy optimism in the stock. The company narrowed the EPS guidance for 2019. The stock outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Meanwhile, DENTSPLY’s Consumable revenues witnessed a year-over-year downside in the quarter. In fact, the company’s quarterly revenues also declined in the first quarter. International revenues decreased on a year-over-year basis as well. Additionally, unfavorable foreign exchange and restructuring costs are expected to mar DENTSPLY’s top line, going forward. The stock is overvalued at the moment.”

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Yahoo Japan Corporation is engaged in the internet advertising, e-Commerce and members services businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Marketing Solutions, Consumer and Others. Marketing Solutions segment provides advertising, information listing and other corporate services. Consumer segment offers e-commerce related and membership services. Others segment includes settlement and financial services. Yahoo Japan Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “YY Inc. is a communication social platform, which engages users in online group activities through voice, text and video. The Company’s Platform consists of YY Client, the YY.com and Duowan.com web portals, Mobile YY and Web-based YY. YY Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “ZAGG Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes protective clear coverings and accessories for consumer electronic and hand-held devices, worldwide. ZAGG’s flagship brand, the invisibleSHIELD, is a protective, high-tech patented film covering, designed for iPods, laptops, cell phones, digital cameras, PDAs, watch faces, GPS systems, gaming devices and other items. The patent-pending invisibleSHIELD application is the first scratch protection solution of its kind on the market, and has sold over one million units. Currently, ZAGG offers over 2,500 precision pre-cut designs with a lifetime replacement warranty through online channels, resellers, college bookstores, Mac stores and mall kiosks. The company continues to increase its product lines to offer additional electronic accessories to its tech-savvy customer base, as well as an expanded array of invisibleSHIELD products for other industries. “

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $231.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zeons Corporation produces and retails biofuels which consists of fuels for diesel, gasoline and natural gas. Zeons Corporation is based in Natchez, Mississippi. “

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

