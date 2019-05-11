Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.50 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

BIP opened at $41.45 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,951,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,326,000 after purchasing an additional 424,158 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,535,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,162,000 after acquiring an additional 814,234 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 89.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,943,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,702 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 57.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,631,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,918,000 after acquiring an additional 962,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,239,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,314,000 after acquiring an additional 304,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.