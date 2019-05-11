Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Arcosa Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (ACA)

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) – Stock analysts at Gabelli upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcosa in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. Gabelli also issued estimates for Arcosa’s FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $410.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Arcosa in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.74 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Arcosa in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Arcosa in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.95.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 19.71. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,395,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $46,062,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

