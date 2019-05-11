Equinix (EQIX) PT Raised to $500.00 at Deutsche Bank

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQIX. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $508.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $460.00 to $484.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.44.

EQIX stock opened at $479.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Equinix has a 52-week low of $335.29 and a 52-week high of $483.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($3.72). Equinix had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 20.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.96, for a total transaction of $484,599.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.31, for a total transaction of $130,371.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,307.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,776,844. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

