EPAM Systems (EPAM) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.248 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY19 guidance to at least $5.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.90.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $171.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $104.77 and a 12 month high of $180.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 15,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total value of $2,398,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,529.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

