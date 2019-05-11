EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,083 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 76.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in EOG Resources by 50.5% in the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $116.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Argus set a $120.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

In other news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

