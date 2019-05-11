Entegris Inc (ENTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Entegris reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Entegris from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 15,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $632,781.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,855.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Sauer sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $138,678.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,949.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,644 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 30,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

ENTG stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.35. Entegris has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $42.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.