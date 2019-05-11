Endo International PLC (ENDP) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Endo International in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Endo International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Shares of ENDP opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.31 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 35.00% and a negative return on equity of 337.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth $21,218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 83,573.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 771,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 770,548 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 143,723.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 730,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 730,116 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 24.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,900,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 378,182 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

