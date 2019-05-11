Ellaism Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 15% against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $142,726.00 and approximately $408.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.53 or 0.02775809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00086842 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

