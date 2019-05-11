Egretia Trading Up 92.5% Over Last Week (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Egretia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded 92.5% higher against the dollar. Egretia has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00292919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00847202 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00137549 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,528,856,003 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, OKEx, CoinEx, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

