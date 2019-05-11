eGain (EGAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EGAN. ValuEngine lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised eGain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

EGAN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.20. 430,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.46. eGain has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million. eGain had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a net margin of 5.25%. eGain’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Promod Narang sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett A. Shockley sold 48,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $562,787.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,212.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,785. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in eGain by 8,721.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in eGain by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

