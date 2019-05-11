easyJet (EZJ) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded easyJet to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Commerzbank lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded easyJet to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) in a report on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,279.35 ($16.72).

Shares of EZJ traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,034 ($13.51). 1,575,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 997.40 ($13.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,808.50 ($23.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

