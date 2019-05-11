East West Bancorp (EWBC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of East West Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.63.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.55.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $404.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $116,361.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.