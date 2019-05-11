EagleX Trading 38% Higher This Week (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 59.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, EagleX has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EagleX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $58,441.00 and approximately $1,255.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00311907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00856618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00143477 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000998 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID . EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

