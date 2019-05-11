Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NYSE:EGIF opened at $15.25 on Friday. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Four Wood Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Eagle Asset Management, Inc and Recon Capital Partners, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

