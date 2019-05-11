Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $5.84 Million Stake in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,366 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $124.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $116.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $106.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

