DZ Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for ElringKlinger (ZIL2)

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZIL2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.15 ($8.31).

ZIL2 stock opened at €5.84 ($6.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $370.02 million and a P/E ratio of 8.44. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of €5.71 ($6.63) and a fifty-two week high of €15.88 ($18.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, lightweight components, and thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

