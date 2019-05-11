DZ Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for ElringKlinger (ZIL2)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZIL2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.15 ($8.31).

ZIL2 stock opened at €5.84 ($6.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $370.02 million and a P/E ratio of 8.44. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of €5.71 ($6.63) and a fifty-two week high of €15.88 ($18.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, lightweight components, and thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

