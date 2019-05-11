Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX) Holdings Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1,189,548.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 904,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 904,057 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,005,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 517,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 57,082 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $495.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,938.27% and a negative return on equity of 139.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3294.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other news, VP David Louis Johnson sold 20,765 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $187,507.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,786 shares in the company, valued at $476,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Coffman sold 63,202 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $570,714.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,000.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/dynavax-technologies-co-dvax-holdings-lifted-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.