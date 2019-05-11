Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 target price on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 9,163.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 190,323 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 38,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.41 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Dynagas LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

