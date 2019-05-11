DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (DWS) PT Set at €34.00 by HSBC

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective by investment analysts at HSBC in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.12 ($32.70) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.45 ($35.41).

Shares of DWS opened at €31.22 ($36.30) on Thursday. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12 month low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a 12 month high of €33.32 ($38.74). The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

