DURECT (DRRX) Shares Down 10.5%

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) traded down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.77. 993,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 476,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

The company has a market cap of $125.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 108.92% and a negative net margin of 125.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of DURECT by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,097,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 163,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DURECT by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,097,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 163,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 68,266 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DURECT by 11.4% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of DURECT by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 840,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 134,548 shares during the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

