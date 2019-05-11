Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $1.29 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,266,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,357,305,000 after buying an additional 199,456 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 77,867.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,152,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 21,125,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,811,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,925,719,000 after buying an additional 1,426,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $894,874,000 after buying an additional 691,751 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,727,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,300,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.31.

Shares of LMT opened at $341.35 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $351.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 415.92% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.56, for a total transaction of $1,218,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $306.04 per share, with a total value of $229,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,949 shares of company stock valued at $22,403,743. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/dupont-capital-management-corp-invests-1-29-million-in-lockheed-martin-co-lmt.html.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.