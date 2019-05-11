DS Smith plc (SMDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 430 ($5.62).

Several analysts have weighed in on SMDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th.

In other DS Smith news, insider David Robbie bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £68,400 ($89,376.72).

Shares of LON:SMDS opened at GBX 339.60 ($4.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.27. DS Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 286.20 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 542.45 ($7.09).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. DS Smith’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

