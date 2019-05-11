DowDuPont (DWDP) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at SunTrust Banks

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for DowDuPont’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DWDP. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DowDuPont from a top pick rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DowDuPont from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

NYSE DWDP opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. DowDuPont has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DowDuPont will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.