Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $159.13 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,022,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $159,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,129.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,394,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,941 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

Shares of ALLY opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $61,616.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 112,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,489.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Steib purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $52,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,344.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,202 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Ally Financial to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price objective on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

