Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,342,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,360 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $171,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,805 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 40,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 245,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.82. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $110.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.14). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

