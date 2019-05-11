Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NYSE DKS opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,975.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 945,235 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 914,503 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 850 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

