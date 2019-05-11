Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28,126.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,971,317 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $166.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.43.

Shares of FANG opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $85.19 and a twelve month high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.16 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.52%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $173,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis acquired 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.12 per share, for a total transaction of $505,372.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,050 shares of company stock worth $626,158. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/diamondback-energy-inc-fang-holdings-lifted-by-creative-planning.html.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.