DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,022 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $32,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $107,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in DexCom by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,942,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,136,147,000 after acquiring an additional 816,247 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in DexCom by 1,493.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,239,000 after acquiring an additional 651,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in DexCom by 596.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 731,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,581,000 after acquiring an additional 626,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $65,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total value of $765,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $4,651,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,130 shares of company stock valued at $13,410,318. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $118.79 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.97 and a beta of 0.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

