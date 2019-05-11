Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.40 Million Stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,468 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in S & T Bancorp were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,726,000 after acquiring an additional 107,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,504,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,504,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,592 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S & T Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $47.77.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.39 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In related news, Director James Thomas Gibson bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.89 per share, for a total transaction of $466,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,224.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

