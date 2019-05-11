Derwent London’s (DLN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,600 ($47.04) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) price target (up previously from GBX 3,600 ($47.04)) on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,976 ($38.89) to GBX 2,960 ($38.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,184 ($41.60).

DLN stock opened at GBX 3,288 ($42.96) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.53. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,344 ($43.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96.

In other news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.56), for a total value of £814,250 ($1,063,961.85). Also, insider David Silverman sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,219 ($42.06), for a total transaction of £198,451.35 ($259,311.84).

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

