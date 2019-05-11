Delphi Energy (DEE) Given New C$0.65 Price Target at Raymond James

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$0.65 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 242.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Beacon Securities cut Delphi Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Delphi Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$0.60 to C$0.30 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Delphi Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

TSE DEE opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. Delphi Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.98.

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delphi Energy will post 0.0799999952592595 EPS for the current year.

About Delphi Energy

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

