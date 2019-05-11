Debitum Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.68 Million (DEB)

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Debitum Network has a market capitalization of $15.68 million and approximately $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Debitum Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Debitum Network has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00303973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014815 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00859627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00140877 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Debitum Network Profile

Debitum Network launched on October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. Debitum Network’s official message board is blog.debitum.network . The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Debitum Network’s official website is debitum.network . Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Debitum Network Token Trading

Debitum Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Debitum Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

